Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest information on Paul Mitchell’s future amid links with roles at Manchester United and Roma.

The Red Devils could do with a major overhaul at Old Trafford under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who recently purchased a 25% stake in the club, giving him sporting control over the unpopular Glazer family.

This could mean we see someone like Mitchell coming in, but he’s also seemingly one of the names on Roma’s list of candidates for that job, so it might not be entirely straightforward.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano offered Man Utd some hope of still landing Mitchell, however, as he insists the former Monaco chief is only one of a number of names on the list at Roma, rather than being a leading candidate or closing in on the job.

“One of the names linked with the director role at Man Utd, we’re now also seeing Paul Mitchell linked strongly with Roma,” Romano said.

“Still, my understanding is that he’s one of many candidates on Roma’s list, not the only one. They are considering multiple options for new director, let’s see what the owners Friedkin family decide to do.”

MUFC fans will no doubt hope an experienced figure like Mitchell can come in soon and help improve the club’s work in the transfer market, as it’s somewhere they’ve performed really poorly in the years since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, with so much money spent on big names who ended up flopping, like Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and numerous others.