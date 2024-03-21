Marcus Rashford is unable to do some of the winger duties that Bernardo Silva can, according to Bruno Fernandes.

For years, Fernandes has been a teammate of Bernardo on the Portuguese national team, watching him play both wide and in midfield.

Bernardo has been one of the best performers for his national team and Manchester City.

The 29-year-old has watched Rashford, who is used as a striker sometimes at Manchester United, mostly flourish as a left-winger.

Bruno Fernandes opens up on Rashford’s limitations

Rashford cannot be expected to perform at the same level as Bernardo Silva when he plays out wide, according to Bruno Fernandes, who made this explanation in an interview with the Portuguese publication A Bola.

He said: “And it’s not possible for us to play in the same way as Manchester City because Manchester City has supporting wingers, very good in one v one too but footballers who really like to play in support and also inside. I can’t ask [Marcus] Rashford and [Alejandro] Garnacho, pure wingers to play inside in the same way as others who perhaps started their careers as midfielders or as number 10s and fell to the lines. I can’t ask Rashford or Garnacho to do what Bernardo does when he plays as a winger.”

He added: “It’s a completely wrong idea because Bernardo knows how to be between the lines, he’s used to being in the middle and playing from the back is not as simple as it seems. People sometimes have this idea that all players have to do what others do.”

Bruno Fernandes was full of praise for Bernardo

Bruno correctly pointed out that, compared to a straight winger like Rashford, Bernardo Silva is far more adept at holding onto the ball and playing in between the lines since he has spent years playing midfield.

The Portuguese player, playing under Pep Guardiola, has become one of the most versatile players. He can play at any position in the front line and in the midfield.

In light of this, playing for a possession-based side like Man City comes naturally to a player like Bernardo, unlike the Englishman, whose strongest qualities are being a goal scorer.

There is one thing Rashford can learn from Bernardo, and that is his intelligence and footballing brain. The way Bernardo shows calmness on the ball and uses in complex situations is exemplary.

Buy England v Brazil Tickets