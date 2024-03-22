Liverpool enter race to sign €120 million-rated Man United transfer target

According to reports, Liverpool have entered the competition for highly-regarded midfield player Joao Neves of Benfica, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

One of Portugal’s most promising young players, the 19-year-old could be heading to the Premier League in the summer.

The Reds have reportedly entered the race for Joao Neves, according to O Jogo via Sport Witness.

Several elite Premier League teams are vying for the midfielder from Benfica, and the Merseysiders will probably face up against teams like Man United and Chelsea.

Prior to the summer transfer window, Neves is already being courted by some of the top teams.

Liverpool will have to pay a premium to sign Neves

Despite the increasing rumors surrounding their rising star, Benfica are still shielded by a massive €120 million release clause in his contract.

Neves has contributed significantly to Benfica’s title chase this season and has made 65 professional appearances, scoring three goals along the way.

All of his suitors think the teenager has the potential to be a top player; he has already earned three caps for Portugal.

In light of some of Benfica’s most notable recent transfers, it appears that they have maintained their asking price.

For example, they remained steadfast when PSG acquired Goncalo Ramos in the summer of last year and when Chelsea bought Enzo Fernandez.

Liverpool are looking to add a midfielder in the summer

They will not budge on their insistence that teams have to pay the €120 million release clause in Neves’ contract in order to sign him.

The Reds are the most recent team to enter the picture, and given the number of teams interested in the player, Benfica are reportedly attempting to offer him a new contract with an additional clause valued at €150 million.

Liverpool, who signed Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister last summer, will probably look to get a genuine holding midfielder. The Japanese international may still have a supporting role, but they see the latter as an offensive player.