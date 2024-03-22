Tottenham to compete with West Ham for versatile 24-year-old playmaker

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on the Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

A report from Give Me Sport claims that West Ham United are considering a move for him at the end of the season as well.

Gibbs-White has been quite impressive since his £42 million move to the Premier League club and he has established himself as a key player for Nottingham Forest.

The midfielder has three goals and five assists in the league and he is certainly good enough to play for bigger clubs. Tottenham are hoping to add more depth and quality to their midfield and they are ready to sign the 24-year-old as an alternative alternative to James Maddison.

Tottenham have been overly dependent on the England international for creativity from the central areas. They need more depth in that position and Gibbs-White could prove to be a quality acquisition. It will be interesting to se Nottingham Forest are prepared to sanction his departure at the end of the season.

Morgan Gibbs-White on Tottenham, West Ham radar

They have paid a premium for the player and they will not want to lose him for a knockdown price. It is fair to assume that Tottenham will have to pay a substantial amount of money in order to sign the player. Then North London club have other priorities as well and they need to bring in a reliable goalscorer first. Although there is no doubt that the 24-year-old would be a quality acquisition, Tottenham could be priced out of a move for the player.

Meanwhile, West Ham could use more creativity in the final third as well and Gibbs-White would be an excellent acquisition for them. He is versatile enough to operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. His ability to create goal scoring opportunities with his passing, vision, flaire will add a new dimension to the West Ham attack.