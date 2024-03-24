Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the status of Barcelona’s young defender Mikayil Faye as they look to bolster their defence.

As we approach the final leg of another draining season, Manchester United fans will undoubtedly be disappointed with their season so far.

Although they have an FA Cup semi-final to look forward to, their position in the league and their failure in Europe will leave a bitter taste in their mouth especially considering the optimism prior to the campaign kicking off.

A major reason for their poor performances, particularly at the beginning of the season was their long injury list, with several key players ruled out for extensive periods of time.

Their defensive department especially was hit hard, exposing the club’s most needed area of recruitment.

Manchester United tracking Barcelona youngster

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are tracking Barcelona’s promising young defender Faye, with the 19-year-old playing for the Catalan club’s B side.

The versatile Senegal international can play both as a full-back as well as a central defender, making his debut and scoring for his country on Friday night.

The club clearly have big plans for him as they reportedly rejected offers from Nice and Lens in January for his signature.