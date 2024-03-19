“Barca consider him a special talent” – Fabrizio Romano responds to Spurs transfer links with wonderkid

Tottenham have been linked with Barcelona youngster Mikayil Faye, but Fabrizio Romano has played down those transfer rumours and discussed other clubs who’ve shown an interest in the talented 19-year-old defender.

The Senegal youth international has clearly got a long list of admirers, with Romano mentioning teams like Ajax, Girona, Nice and Lens as being among the sides who’ve looked at him, though it seems he’s not aware of anything concrete with Spurs.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano also made it clear that Barca rate Faye highly, with the Catalan giants supposedly regarding him as a special talent, meaning they probably won’t be too keen to let him go too easily.

Faye transfer: Romano not aware of Tottenham interest despite links

Responding to the stories about Spurs being keen to sign Faye, Romano said: “Staying with Barcelona transfer news, there has also been a story about Tottenham being interested in signing 19-year-old talent Mikayil Faye from the Catalan giants. However, I have no info on this so far – all I know is that OGC Nice and RC Lens wanted him last January, but so did Ajax and Girona.”

He added: “Let’s see who’s going to try in the summer but also, remember that Barca consider him a special talent.”

Tottenham have done well to sign some top young players in recent times, but it remains to be seen if they’re really looking at Faye, and even if they are, it seems clear there could be a lot of competition for his signature, while Barcelona themselves might also not be too keen to let go of such a promising young player.

Romano has also taken a look at the situation of another Barca player, Joao Felix, who scored for his loan club against his parent club Atletico Madrid over the weekend.