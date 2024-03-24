Tottenham Hotspur are keeping close tabs on the Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The 28-year-old striker is reportedly a target for rivals Arsenal as well, but the Gunners have cooled their interest in the player and they are now looking to move on to other targets, as per Football Insider.

The development will come as a major boost for Tottenham who are looking to sign a quality striker in the summer. Tottenham need a reliable goalscorer next season and the 28-year-old could be the ideal option for them.

He is a proven performer in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Tottenham.

Toney has previously admitted that he wants to play for a big club and Tottenham could be an attractive destination for him. They are well placed to secure Champions League qualification for the next season and Toney will look to compete at the highest level with them.

Tottenham should look to sign Ivan Toney

Tottenham have an exciting squad at their disposal and there is no reason why they cannot compete for major trophies with a couple of quality additions in the summer. Signing a reliable goalscorer should be one of the top priorities.

They have been overly dependent on Son Heung-min and Richarlison for goals this season. They decided not to sign a natural replacement for Harry Kane at the start of the season and it remains to be seen whether they can make amends in the summer.

Toney is at the peak of his powers and he could transform them in the attack. The Brentford striker is more than just a goalscorer and he will add creativity in the final third as well.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can secure an agreement with Brentford over a reasonable fee.