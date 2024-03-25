Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres is on Arsenal’s radar this summer, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in today’s episode of CaughtOffside’s The Debrief Podcast.

Romano says further internal talks will take place at the Emirates Stadium to decide if Gyokeres will be Arsenal’s main target up front this summer, but it seems the Sweden international has done enough to catch their eye, along with other top clubs.

Gyokeres only joined Sporting last season, arriving after impressing in the Championship with Coventry City, and although he’s perhaps been a bit of a late bloomer at the very highest level, he’s certainly showing his quality now.

Arsenal could do with strengthening up front in the near future as doubts remain over Gabriel Jesus, who is perhaps too injury prone to be a reliable first choice, and Eddie Nketiah, who has seemingly fallen out of favour even as Mikel Arteta’s second choice up front, with Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard recently preferred in that role while Jesus was out.

Gyokeres transfer latest: Fabrizio Romano discusses Arsenal interest

While it’s perhaps a bit early to know for sure if AFC will be targeting Gyokeres, it seems Romano is aware of some interest, though he also cautioned that it won’t be an easy negotiation with Sporting, who have a release clause for the player and who perhaps intend to stick with that as their asking price.

“Arsenal have still not decided who they will sign in the summer transfer window, they will take some time internally to discuss this,” Romano said.

“Viktor Gyokeres has a release clause and we know how tough it is to negotiate with Portuguese clubs – I don’t see Sporting being flexible or open on this one.

“But for sure Arsenal have an interest, as do other clubs around Europe, so I expect Gyokeres to be part of this strikers domino in the summer.”