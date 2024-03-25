Exclusive: No negotiations over new contract for major Liverpool star as Real Madrid continue to watch closely

Liverpool are yet to open negotiations with Trent Alexander-Arnold over a new contract, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in today’s episode of CaughtOffside’s The Debrief Podcast.

The transfer journalist reported the news that Real Madrid are monitoring the right-back’s situation at Anfield last week as they have a concrete interest in the England star.

The full-back’s current deal expires in 2025 and this summer would be the best time to sell Alexander-Arnold if the player has no intention of signing a new deal.

Given the defender’s importance to Liverpool and his connection to the city, a new contract is likely to be offered once everything behind the scenes at the Merseyside club calms down.

If not, Real Madrid will be ready to pounce, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

Liverpool transfer news: Real Madrid have concrete interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold

“Alexander-Arnold is a crucial player for Liverpool and there is a fantastic relationship between the player, the city and the club. I’m sure Liverpool will try to keep the player at the club but now, from what I am told, Real Madrid have a concrete interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold,” Romano said on The Debrief Podcast.

“They are monitoring the situation and at the moment, there is no direct contact with his agent or with the player as it is still too early. Real Madrid are closely following the situation so let’s see the next steps.

“From what I am hearing, there are no negotiations between Liverpool and Trent to extend his contract so that’s why Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the situation.”

This would be an incredible signing for the La Liga giants to complete but it is still early days, as Liverpool are still searching for their next manager and once they have one in place, they will likely move on to the contract situations of several players.