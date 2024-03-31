Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag continues to face speculation over his future, but Fabrizio Romano has played down the latest rumours as he insists it’s normal to have stories like this when a new ownership is in place at a club.

Ten Hag is only in his second season in charge of the Red Devils, but it would probably be fair to say that his project is going too well so far, even if the team won the Carabao Cup final last season.

There will now be growing pressure on Ten Hag as Man Utd face an uphill struggle to finish in the top four again, but Romano says that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will want a new board in place before a final decision on the manager’s future.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano provided his latest insight into Ten Hag’s situation at United and when we could learn more about the former Ajax boss potentially leaving and being replaced at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag update from Romano’s column

“It was another difficult result for Manchester United yesterday, so what does this mean for Erik ten Hag’s future as we continue to see new managers linked with the job at Old Trafford?” Romano wrote.

“It’s something normal when you have new (co) owners to discuss the manager position internally. Conversations between INEOS and Ten Hag have always been good and positive in the recent months; but results in the final two months will be important to make a decision on Ten Hag. Also, Man United want to finalise their board structure before making any final decision on the manager.

“As I said last week, there have also not been any talks between United and Gareth Southgate, despite rumours. Let’s see how the season ends for Ten Hag, with nothing being decided now.”