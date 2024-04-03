Cole Palmer set to be rewarded with lucrative improved contract

Chelsea star Cole Palmer will reportedly be rewarded with an improved contract following an excellent debut season at Stamford Bridge.

The England international has impressed since joining from Manchester City last summer in a deal worth up to £42.5m.

The 21-year-old has scored 16 goals and provided 12 assists in 36 appearances in all competitions for the Blues and was rewarded with a first call up to the England squad last November where he made his debut against Malta at Wembley.

Palmer set for lucrative improved contract

Palmer signed a seven year contract with the option of a further year when he signed but The Daily Telegraph report that he is set for a significant pay rise on his current £80,000 a week wages.

They state that although no talks have started over an improved deal or are imminent there is already an understanding at Stamford Bridge that Palmer deserves better terms.

Palmer has consistently performed well for Chelsea this season in a number of different roles including on the right wing, as a false nine and playing as a number ten.

Despite his importance to Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season Palmer is believed to only be earning a quarter of the club’s highest earner Raheem Sterling.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game against Manchester United Pocehttino said of Palmer:

“He’s doing well. But he signed a five, six, seven-year contract, I don’t know.

“Then if the club believes we need to compensate or to reward him again, then the club is going to do that.”

The former City man scored twice in last weekend’s disappointing draw with Burnley and has proved to be a rare success for Chelsea’s recruitment team amid the heavy outlay since Todd Boehly and Clearlake took over.

Chelsea currently find themselves down in 12th in the table the same place they ended last season in but still have plenty to play for including Europa League qualification and the FA Cup.