Liverpool team news: Klopp leaves plenty in reserve with much-changed starting XI to face Atalanta

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side will take to the Anfield pitch on Thursday night knowing that they can put a big dent in Atalanta’s hopes of progressing to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Any Reds fans believing the game will be a walkover might want to think again.

The Serie A outfit have lost their last two in all competitions, but have dumped an excellent Sporting side out of this competition, drawn away at Juventus in the Italian top-flight and beaten Napoli 3-0 in Naples.

More Stories / Latest News
Inside Spain: Champions League drama, Spain’s most wanted and most low-key available star?
West Ham team news: Antonio starts at Leverkusen as Moyes chooses strongest possible XI
Video: Stuart Pearce tells West Ham fans to be careful what they wish for

They are no pushovers and the hosts will need to be at their very best if they want to take more than a slender advantage into the second leg next week.

Liverpool have had some recent injury problems, though it was a welcome sight to see Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Stefan Bajcetic back in training.

Liverpool team to face Atalanta

Unfortunately this one comes a little too quick for Alisson, so able deputy Caoimhin Kelleher continues between the sticks.

Jarell Quansah’s mistake at Old Trafford has seen him dropped to the bench with Joe Gomez drafted in to replace him. He’s joined in a strong back four by Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk.

A midfield three of Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones should ensure that things are kept tight in that area of the pitch, whilst Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott start up front.

With the likes of Luis Diaz, Mo Salah, Andrew Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai, Jota and Alexander-Arnold on the bench, Klopp can certainly bring on the firepower if needed.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.