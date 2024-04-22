Leicester in pole position to sign Englishman loved by Pep Guardiola

Leicester City have started making plans for the summer transfer window.

With manager Enzo Marseca involved in the race for promotion to the Premier League, the club’s hierarchy has decided to plan their transfer business.

Leicester sit four points above Leeds United in third place and two points ahead of Ipswich in second, the Foxes are well-positioned to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

The former Premier League champions already have a target in mind for the summer transfer window.

According to Leicestershire Live, Maresca attempted to sign James McAtee last summer and even made a trip to Seagrave right before the transfer deadline.

Leicester City target is set for another move this summer

McAtee, who is currently on Manchester City’s books, eventually went back to Sheffield United on loan after having a great season there during the 2022–2023 season.

However, given that The Blades are certain to be relegated back to the second division, it appears he may become available again in the summer.

Alan Nixon claims that Leicester have rekindled their interest in McAtee, and if they get promoted, they have a decent chance of landing his signing.

Pep Guardiola is a fan of Leicester City target

Speaking after giving the left-footed playmaker his Premier League debut, Pep Guardiola, the Man City manager, expressed his admiration for the player, as reported by Manchester Evening News.

“It is an incredible investment for the club and the future. Very pleased and with the few minutes James McAtee played as well.”

He continued: “All of us we believe, we have a good generation of four, five or six players with quite a good potential to help us.”

The Man City player is set to attract interest at the end of the season with a number of teams looking to sign him.

It remains to be seen where his future lies next season. Another loan move looks highly likely.