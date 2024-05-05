Ipswich Town’s fairy-tale return to the Premier League after 22 years of absence has been nothing short of remarkable, and at the heart of their success lies the electrifying talent of Chelsea’s Omari Hutchinson.

The Chelsea loanee has not only played a pivotal role in securing back-to-back promotions but has also captured the hearts of fans with his dazzling performances on the pitch.

Hutchinson’s journey with Ipswich Town began last summer when he joined the club on loan from Chelsea in search of regular playing time. Little did he know then that he would become an integral part of the team’s historic campaign.

Starting as a substitute, Hutchinson quickly proved his worth and soon became a regular starter, showcasing his immense talent with 11 goals and six assists in 50 appearances throughout the season.

The defining moment of Hutchinson’s spell with Ipswich came on a memorable night at Portman Road, where his goal against Huddersfield Town sealed their promotion to the Premier League. Alongside Wes Burns’ breakthrough, Hutchinson’s contribution ensured that Ipswich secured the Championship’s second automatic promotion spot, defying the odds as the underdogs in a thrilling three-way race for top-flight football.

Chelsea prospect Omari Hutchinson wants to return to Ipswich Town on loan next season

Amidst the celebrations following Ipswich’s promotion, Hutchinson expressed his desire to continue his journey with the club in the Premier League. Despite speculation about his future at Chelsea, the 20-year-old remains focused on the present moment, relishing in the joy of Ipswich’s success.

In response to questions about his future plans and a potential return to Portman Road next season, Hutchinson stated to Sky Sports, via Fabrizio Romano, “I hope so. I don’t know. I’ll have to see what my agent is saying and what the manager is saying and then go from there. I just want to celebrate at the moment.”