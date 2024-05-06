Video: Poor Man United defending punished as Crystal Palace star blasts shot passed Andre Onana

Crystal Palace FC Manchester United FC
Man United have found themselves 2-0 down at Selhurst Park as Jean-Philippe Mateta has doubled Crystal Palace’s advantage with a rocket of a strike. 

The Eagles took the lead after 12 minutes when Michael Olise ran through the Man United defence with ease and the home side’s second was just as simple.

Mateta was left one-on-one with Jonny Evans who lazily dangled a leg out to stop the striker. The Palace star skipped passed the defender with ease before blasting the ball passed Andre Onana in the United goal.

Watch: Jean-Philippe Mateta blasts Crystal Palace into a 2-0 lead vs Man United 

 

