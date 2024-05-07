Video: Mats Hummels header puts Borussia Dortmund on the brink of Champions League final

Borussia Dortmund
Posted by

Borussia Dortmund are on the brink of the Champions League final as Mats Hummels has scored to give the German side a 2-0 lead on aggregate in their semi-final tie with PSG. 

The Bundesliga outfit have been the better of the two teams so far in the match as they have reduced the French club to very few chances and had the best opportunity of the game through Karim Adeyemi.

PSG did hit the post just before the opening goal came but they were punished when Hummels headed in from a corner to make it 2-0 and put Dortmund on Wembley’s doorstep.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal transfer news: Zirkzee links, Eze & Olise ideal signings, past Caicedo interest, and more
Video: Best first half chance denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma to keep PSG in the Champions League
“Will definitely move” – Chelsea courting brilliant £65m-rated midfielder

Watch: Mats Hummels heads Borussia Dortmund in front against PSG

More Stories Mats Hummels

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.