Video: Mats Hummels header puts Borussia Dortmund on the brink of Champions League final

Borussia Dortmund are on the brink of the Champions League final as Mats Hummels has scored to give the German side a 2-0 lead on aggregate in their semi-final tie with PSG.

The Bundesliga outfit have been the better of the two teams so far in the match as they have reduced the French club to very few chances and had the best opportunity of the game through Karim Adeyemi.

PSG did hit the post just before the opening goal came but they were punished when Hummels headed in from a corner to make it 2-0 and put Dortmund on Wembley’s doorstep.

Watch: Mats Hummels heads Borussia Dortmund in front against PSG

MATS HUMMELS FIRES DORTMUND AHEAD! ? Their lead extends to 2?-0? on aggregate. #UCL pic.twitter.com/T9IY1xyVAg — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 7, 2024