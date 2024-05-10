Mikel Arteta will have a busy summer transfer window at Arsenal.

The Gunners are expected to sign a striker and a midfielder to further improve the team.

Arsenal have challenged Manchester City for the Premier League title, last season and this season.

It remains to be seen if they manage to win it this season but the difference in their squad and Man City’s is the depth and quality.

While there is no doubt that Arsenal need a striker to lead the attack and a midfielder to partner Declan Rice, they also need reinforcements in defense.

With Ben White, William Saliba and Gabriel all cementing their place in the starting line-up, the left-back position has been an issue.

They have used Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko in that position but none of the them have been able to grab that spot in the team.

The Gunners could bring in a new left-back this summer and journalist James McNicholas feels that he would not be surprised if Kiwior is sold.

Speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, McNicholas discussed the future of Kiwior and whether the Gunners would keep him or sell him.

“Even though someone like Jakub Kiwior has made a big contribution and a good season for the most part, it wouldn’t blow my mind if an offer came in for him and Arsenal decided to trade, there is a prospect of that this summer,” McNicholas said.

If Arsenal replace him with a proper left-back instead of signing a central defender to play there, like they have done with Kiwior, they would be making a wise move.

Left-back position is a weakness for Arsenal

The Gunners have often suffered attacks from opponents this season on their left-side, where the Polish defender has endured a difficult time.

The Poland international has been linked with a move to AC Milan in the past and if Arteta can manage to get a good price for him, selling him would make sense for them.

Kiwior is a good player but only as a squad player, not as a starter.