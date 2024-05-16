Major Liverpool star needs to make decision on his future with talks planned for after season

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah will need to decide on his future soon with the winger set for talks with the Merseyside club once the season ends.

The Egyptian star’s contract at Anfield expires in 2025 and if the 31-year-old doesn’t sign a new deal, this summer would be the ideal time to sell the superstar.

Salah was wanted by Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad last summer and it was reported that the Middle Eastern club were willing to pay £150m for the Liverpool winger’s services. The Reds rejected that offer but if the Saudis return ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, the Premier League club’s answer may not be the same.

Salah turns 32 this year and has not been himself in 2024 since returning from injury. With Arne Slot set to oversee a new era at Anfield, the money from the sale of the Egypt international would go a long way in strengthening the Dutch coach’s squad.

That is a decision both will need to make and on the other hand, Liverpool will find it very hard to replace Salah with a player to match the superstar’s quality.

Liverpool to hold crunch talks over the future of Mohamed Salah

According to Football Insider, Liverpool will sit down with Salah and his representatives to discuss his future once the season ends on Sunday. The parties will need to come to a conclusion on what to do as there is a lot of money involved in a potential deal with the Saudis.

The winger is seen as the Saudi Pro League’s top target given his iconic status in the Middle East and they will be willing to part ways with a large sum of cash to bring him to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Salah is also an icon in Liverpool and fans of the club will not want to see him go. The Egyptian superstar has been the Reds’ best player over the last seven years, winning every trophy possible, while racking up 211 goals and providing 89 assists across 348 appearances.

The future of the 31-year-old is an interesting story to watch this summer as it remains to be seen if the Reds part ways with a club legend.