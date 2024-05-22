Newcastle close in on first summer signing, deal expected to be confirmed in coming days

Newcastle are close to wrapping up a deal for Fulham centre back Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer according to reports.

The Magpies are known to be in the market for a centre back, and with Financial Fair Play restrictions haven’t got unlimited money to spend on strengthening the squad.

Therefore Adarabioyo is viewed as a great option for them given he won’t command a transfer fee and has Premier League experience.

Newcastle close in on Adarabioyo

The 26-year-old is out of contract with Fulham and it’s been apparent for some time he wasn’t interested in signing a new deal with the club.

Chelsea were reported to have been keeping an eye on the defender’s situation but their interest doesn’t appear to have advanced past that stage.

Mail Sport now report Newcastle are close to wrapping up a deal for the centre back with the move set to be concluded in London over the next few days.

They add that Adarabioyo is said to be excited at the prospect of playing under Eddie Howe, and the project presented to him really appeals.

It’s believed that the club and Howe are said to like his physicality as well as his ability with the ball, and he would like be starter next season given Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles both have long term knee injuries.

Adarabioyo started his career at Manchester City where he was part of the academy, but left without making a first team appearance and joined Fulham, where he spent four seasons and made 129 appearances.

Newcastle are also said to be close to signing another defender on a free transfer in Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly and also have interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Newcastle will need to wait for the result of the FA Cup final to find out if they will be playing European football.

If Manchester City win the Magpies will be in the Uefa Conference League, but if Manchester United pull off a shock win they won’t be in Europe at all which could have an impact on their transfer plans.