Leeds could face points deduction if they win the Wembley final

Leeds United face Southampton in the Championship play-off final on Sunday.

With a win, they will get promoted to the Premier League but it is likely to come with a huge cost.

According to Everton’s former chief Keith Wyness, the Whites could breach the Profit and Sustainability Rules if they win the play-off final against Southampton.

While speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, Wyness claimed that with a win in the final, the Championship club would owe £20million in win bonuses to their players.

That amount could take them over the regulations and they could be handed a severe punishment for the breach.

Daniel Farke and his team beat Norwich in the play-off semifinal to earn a place in the final against the Saints, who overcame West Brom in their semifinal.

Wyness told Football Insider‘s Insider Track podcast: “When I had a look at the numbers at the top level, I realised that we could have the most ridiculous situation.

“If Leeds get promoted on Sunday, they could breach PSR and land a points deduction because of the win bonuses and promotion bonuses they have to pay the players.

“That could be the amount which tips them over the edge. It just makes no sense at all.

“It’s quite normal in the Championship to incentivise promotion for the squad.

“I believe it may be as much as £20million owed to the Leeds squad if they win at Wembley.

“It comes back to what I’ve been saying for months – we need an amnesty for promoted clubs.

“Give them two to three years to try and establish themselves in the top flight.

“We’ve got to find a mechanism to give these clubs a chance. It makes the league more exciting and more competitive.”

Leeds lost out to Leicester City and Ipswich Town for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds could face relegation threat in Premier League

The Whites looked like winning the Championship at one stage but their poor form in the last two months of the season put their season in danger of falling apart.

They are looking forward to move back to the Premier League but their return to the fop flight of English football could start with a point deduction, as claimed by Wyness.

Such a situation would make the Whites favourite for relegation without even playing their first match in the Premier League.