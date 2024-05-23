Brendan Rodgers reveals where Celtic would finish in the Premier League

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has made a bold claim about where Celtic would finish if they were playing in the Premier League.

Scottish clubs Celtic and Rangers have been the subject of conversation for a long time regarding a move to the Premier League.

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers believes that the Hoops would finish sixth as a minimum if they were to leave the Scottish Premiership and enter the Premier League.

The possibility of Celtic and rival Scottish giants Rangers playing English football has long been discussed, even if there are no firm intentions to do so.

After winning their 12th championship in 13 seasons last weekend, the Scottish Premiership club maintained their supremacy in the country.

Returning to carry on Ange Postecoglou’s efforts, Rodgers won the club’s third consecutive title.

The Bhoys’ domination has raised the topic of whether they should move to a more competitive league, although others believe that their difficulties in Europe indicate how difficult it would be for them to succeed in the Premier League.

“Celtic and Rangers, and obviously I can only talk from a Celtic perspective, is an absolutely massive club worldwide,’ Celtic boss Rodgers told talkSPORT.

“There’s no doubt if Celtic was in the Premier League it would be up there, minimum, in that top six bracket.

“Wherever you go in the world, you will meet Celtic supporters. The fan base, the history of the club, that’s what makes it a truly, truly massive club.”

Celtic would struggle in the Premier League

Rodgers seems a bit optimistic about his team’s chances in arguably the most difficult league in the world.

The Hoops have underperformed in Europe consistently and against weaker opposition.

The claim made by Rodgers means that his club would have finished above Newcastle United and Manchester United this season.

Considering the quality of the squads at Old Trafford and St. James’ Park, this seems like an exaggerated claim made by the manager.