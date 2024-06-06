Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili as Eddie Howe contemplates signing a goalkeeper this summer.

Nick Pope is the Magpies’ number-one shot-stopper but spent the majority of this season on the sidelines through injury.

There has been talk of Howe looking to replace the England star ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and according to Cope, Newcastle have made a €41m to sign Mamardashvili over the weekend.

Super Deporte are now reporting that Valencia manager Ruben Baraja is open to selling the 23-year-old as it will help raise funds for new additions during the upcoming transfer window.

Newcastle are believed to be leading the race for the Georgian star, but the report states that no agreement has been reached.

The 6ft 6in goalkeeper also needs to decide if he wants to move to Newcastle as the player has a deal at the Mestalla until 2027.

Giorgi Mamardashvili would be a great signing for Newcastle

The signing of Mamardashvili would be a great one for Newcastle but it is hard to justify spending €41m on a goalkeeper when the Magpies already have a top shot-stopper.

That money could be used to strengthen other key areas such as Howe’s central defence or midfield as it is possible that the Tyneside club could lose Bruno Guimaraes this summer with Man City and Arsenal interested in the Brazilian.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle make an official move for Mamardashvili as the goalkeeper is a player that the Magpies seem to have a long-term interest in.