AC Milan confirm Stefano Pioli to depart at the end of Serie A season

AC Milan have confirmed manager Stefano Pioli will leave the club at the end of the current Serie A season.

Pioli has been in charge of the Rossoneri since October 2019, with his reign set to end at 240 games, marking the longest managerial stint of his career so far.

During that time, the 58-year-old has enjoyed a 54.39% win rate, leading Milan to their first Serie A title since 2011 two years ago, while also taking them to the Champions League final last year.

It’s been a tough campaign this time around, however. Despite sitting second in the table, Milan are a massive 19 points adrift of arch-rivals and runaway champions Inter. In Europe, they exited the Champions League at the group stage before losing to Roma in the Europa League quarter-finals, while Atalanta beat them 2-1 in the Coppa Italia last eight.

We just want to say Grazie, Stefano ??

AC Milan to search for new manager

Rumours had been circulating for some time that Milan would look for a change in the dugout this summer, with the club finally confirming Pioli’s exit on Friday.

“AC Milan and Stefano Pioli announce that the Mister will be departing after the end of the current season, after having been in charge of the first-team since October 2019,” a club statement read.

“AC Milan extends heartfelt thanks to Stefano Pioli and his entire staff for leading the first-team over the past five years, securing an unforgettable League title and re-establishing AC Milan’s consistent presence in the top European competition.

“Stefano’s professionalism and human touch have significantly contributed to the growth of the squad, embodying the club’s core values from day one.

"Stefano Pioli expresses his gratitude to AC Milan for the opportunity to be part of the history of this glorious club. He is deeply thankful to the ownership, management, team, staff, and everyone at Milanello and Casa Milan for their support and outstanding commitment. "He also extends a special thanks to the many fans who have passionately supported AC Milan over the years, demonstrating unwavering dedication."

Pioli’s final match in charge of Milan will come at home to already-relegated Salernitana on Saturday, with the Rossoneri already confirmed in second place. However, Pioli will be looking to end on a high following a run of just one win in Milan’s last eight matches across all competitions.