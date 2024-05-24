According to GiveMeSport, Leeds United and Southampton are considering moves for Manchester City midfielder James McAtee.

The 21-year-old played his last two seasons of football at Sheffield United.

He had a significant role in leading the Blades back to the Premier League in 2022–2023 but was unable to sustain their success in the league the following season.

This Sunday, Leeds and Southampton will square off in the Championship playoff final at Wembley with the goal of securing a spot in the Premier League for the next season for both teams.

Since neither team know the league they will be in next term, transfer preparations for both teams will have to wait until the final whistle of the match.

Sheffield United’s relegation will make it difficult for them to keep the player and he would want a move elsewhere and continue his career in the Premier League.

The player still has a contract at the Etihad Stadium that runs until the summer of 2026, but with just two years left on it, Pep Guardiola’s team may be eager to get rid of the 21-year-old while they can still get a respectable price for him.

Man City have no intention to keep McAtee

The player does not look like being a part of Guardiola’s plans in the near future and another move away from the club looks likely.

The 21-year-old is expected to attract interest from a number of clubs in the summer and his record of just three goals scored last season will not stop teams from chasing him.

As per the report in GiveMeSport, Man City will demand £20m for the young player.

The two sides may be vying for both promotion and the midfield player this weekend since whoever loses in Sunday’s Championship play-off final may find it tough to sign McAtee.