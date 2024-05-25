Desperate Ten Hag makes final pitch to save Manchester United job after FA Cup win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made a desperate last pitch to save his job after the FA Cup win.

The Dutch manager, who has now secured his second trophy in two years, led United to a first-half 2-0 lead with goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo. Despite Jeremy Doku’s late strike for City in the 87th minute, United held firm to lift the FA Cup.

Prior to the match, speculation was rife that the Manchester United hierarchy have already decided to part ways with Ten Hag regardless of the outcome.

The 54-year-old has faced criticism for United’s worst-ever Premier League finish, which he has attributed to a series of injuries.

Erik ten Hag makes last pitch to save job

Speaking to the BBC after the FA Cup win, Ten Hag acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his future but defended his tenure, emphasising the progress made under his leadership.

When asked if the FA Cup final could be his last match as United manager, Ten Hag responded (quotes via Premier League):

“I don’t know. The only thing I’m doing is preparing my team, developing my team.”

“This is a project for me. When I came in I can say it was a mess. Now we are better. We are not where we want to be.”

“Football is about winning trophies. I want to play the best football, dynamic, attacking football but in the end you have to win games and trophies. That’s the mentality we brought in. This was our one opportunity and we did it. I’m very proud of the players and staff.”

Manchester United expected to make Erik ten Hag decision soon

It remains to be seen whether the new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe decides to stick with ten Hag after the FA Cup win or lets him go.

Potential successors are already being discussed, with Thomas Tuchel, who is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, and Mauricio Pochettino, recently dismissed by Chelsea, both linked to the United job.

As the club heads into the off-season, the decision on Ten Hag’s future will be crucial in shaping Manchester United’s direction in the upcoming campaign.