Leeds United hero hints he is leaving the club today

Leeds United player Luke Ayling has hinted that his future lies away from the club.

The defender was a vital part of the Whites squad throughout the first half of the season and assisted the team in overcoming a difficult start to the season.

The defender joined Middlesbrough on loan in January and it seems like he is adamant at extending his stay there.

After their failure to get promoted, a number of Leeds United players face an uncertain future at the club.

Crysencio Summerville, Dan James and Wilfried Gnonto are all expected to leave the club as the Championship club aims to raise funds after losing out on a big amount due to their failure to return to the Premier League.

In order to comply with the Profit and Sustainability Rules, Leeds United are expected to generate funds through sales this summer.

When questioned about his future by TalkSPORT before to the Championship final, the defender—whose contract with Leeds expires on June 30—said there will be news on Monday and made a suggestion that he may be leaving.

“I think there’s news coming pretty soon in the next few days but I had a great time at Middlesbrough.

“I loved playing for the gaffer, the boys in the dressing room were great. There’s news coming tomorrow and I think it will be good news,” Ayling said, amid Leeds exit reports.

Leeds United are set to lose a number of players

The 32-year-old Ayling has made 19 appearances for Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough since joining the team.

He has contributed eight assists from right-back while maintaining a strong defensive game.

Leeds United are going to miss his experience at the club and he would be a valuable addition as a free agent for Middlesbrough.