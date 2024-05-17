Leeds United star Luke Ayling will leave Elland Road this summer but the defender will not be making a move to Sheffield United amid interest from the Premier League club.

The 32-year-old is set to put an end to his time at the Yorkshire club as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. The defender leaves having played 268 games for the Whites across an eight-year stint and was a big part of their return to the Premier League in 2020.

Daniel Farke’s side are close to returning to England’s top flight having reached the Championship play-off final but Ayling will not be with them this time around.

The right-back spent this season on loan with Middlesbrough and it is believed that he will remain with the Championship club for the 2024/25 campaign as they will move to sign him permanently. Michael Carrick’s team will likely be promotion contenders next season and the Boro coach believes the Leeds man can aid their push.

Luke Ayling rejects Premier League club for Middlesbrough move

According to The Telegraph, Sheffield United showed interest in Ayling ahead of the summer transfer window as Chris Wilder was keen on signing the defender. However, the 32-year-old has opted to stay on at Middlesbrough.

Had the Premier League side remained in the division they would have had a better chance of luring the Leeds man away from the Riverside but instead the two teams will compete in the Championship during the 2024/25 campaign.

Many Leeds fans will be sad to see Ayling leave the club but they will also be aware that it is for the best.