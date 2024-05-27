Man United outcast Mason Greenwood issues future update

Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood provided an update on his future through his Instagram account.

In September of last year, Greenwood moved on a season-long loan from Man United to Getafe, where he made 35 appearances and scored 10 goals and collected 8 assists.

With his time with the La Liga team coming to an end, the 22-year-old has sent fans a heartfelt farewell message.

After his loan stint in Spain ends, there have been growing doubts about whether the Man United loanee will return to Old Trafford this summer.

The 22-year-old is reportedly drawing interest from European teams after making an impact while on loan at Getafe.

In addition to several images from his Getafe days, Greenwood posted the following message on Instagram:

“Incredibly grateful to the Getafe family and fans for an amazing season, Thank you for making me feel welcomed and one of your own. I enjoyed every second, alongside my teammates and club. A bitter sweet ending, but it was a pleasure to play for you, I wish you all the best.”

His contract at Old Trafford is due to expire in 2025, with Man United reportedly looking to sell the striker permanently this summer.

Angel Torres, the president of Getafe, has also expressed his intention to retain the Man United loanee after this campaign.

Greenwood has no future at Man United

However, Greenwood’s football career is in jeopardy despite their cries for him to stay in Spain.

Based on his remarks, it appears like Greenwood will not be coming back to Getafe, wherever his future may lie.

Greenwood has tried to rekindle his career in Europe, with a return to England seeming extremely doubtful.

Since then, the player has been linked with teams like Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and Napoli.