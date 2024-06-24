The United States opened their 2024 Copa América campaign against Bolivia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Gregg Berhalter and his team are off to a good early start as AC Milan standout Christian Pulisic with a superb strike to give the Americans a 1-0 lead.
Pulisic and company are in Group C and are one of the favorites to advance in this group along with Uruguay. If they do so, it will be players like Pulisic leading the way.
?? "Date uno scudo a quest'uomo" #CaptainAmerica #Pulisic ?????pic.twitter.com/hrVKjwHRrN
— Milan Zone (@theMilanZone_) June 23, 2024