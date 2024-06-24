Video: AC Milan star shines with stunning goal in USA-Bolivia clash

The United States opened their 2024 Copa América campaign against Bolivia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Gregg Berhalter and his team are off to a good early start as AC Milan standout Christian Pulisic with a superb strike to give the Americans a 1-0 lead.

Pulisic and company are in Group C and are one of the favorites to advance in this group along with Uruguay. If they do so, it will be players like Pulisic leading the way.

 

 

