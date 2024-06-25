Crystal Palace is bringing Colombia good luck as not only Daniel Muñoz appeared on the scoresheet, but so has Jefferson Lerma. After his Palace teammate gave Los Cafeteros a 1-0 lead, the 29-year-old midfielder scored to make it 2-0.

After registering dangerous scoring chances to start the match, Colombia broke the scoreless game with two goals heading into halftime. Former Everton player James Rodríguez provided two assists as they are 45 minutes away from securing all three points.