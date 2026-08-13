Man United tipped to sign 'out-an-out striker' from Premier League club

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been told to make a move for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson as Michael Carrick looks for more competition for Benjamin Sesko.



Sesko remains central to United’s plans after a promising finish to his first Premier League season, but the club are considering adding another experienced forward.

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Jackson would tick several boxes: he knows the league, can lead the line and appears increasingly likely to leave Chelsea if the right proposal arrives.

The complication is Aston Villa, where Unai Emery is pushing to reunite with his former Villarreal striker.

Quinton Fortune backs Man United move for Jackson

Former United midfielder Quinton Fortune believes Jackson would be a sensible addition, telling The Sun that Carrick needs another recognised striker alongside Sesko.

“I think United need another striker because I think Benjamin Sesko scored 12 goals last season and Bruno Fernandes got nine.

“The team needs more but we do have to remember that Sesko is still a young player with a big responsibility coming to United and having to carry the team up front by himself.

“United need another striker, and if you are pushing for the Premier League and playing in the Champions League, you need a bigger squad.’

“Nicolas Jackson is an option for Manchester United.

“He’s just an out-an-out striker. He doesn’t really care about anything else apart from getting into the box and getting on the end of whatever service he’s provided, and there’s nothing wrong with that. That’s still the hardest part of the game.”

United may struggle to sign the Chelsea attacker

Fortune’s argument has merit. Jackson is only 25, yet already has considerable Premier League experience and offers pace and movement that could complement Sesko rather than simply replace him.

However, United may need to move quickly. Nicolò Schira reported that talks between Aston Villa and Chelsea are progressing well, with Jackson already open to joining Emery at Villa Park.

That relationship could give Villa a major advantage. Emery previously worked with Jackson at Villarreal and is personally pushing for the reunion.

Chelsea’s valuation is another obstacle. talkSPORT reports that the Blues value Jackson at around £65m.

At that price, United would need to be convinced he can genuinely challenge Sesko rather than simply provide backup. But with Champions League football increasing the workload, relying heavily on one young striker carries its own risk.

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