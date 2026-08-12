£100m bid required as Man United & Liverpool receive Ndiaye transfer update

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Manchester United and Liverpool flags (Photos by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Liverpool may reportedly have an interest in Iliman Ndiaye, but Everton are insisting on at least £100m as they’d prefer not to sell.

As reported earlier today, our information is that Liverpool are among the clubs, alongside Man United and Arsenal, to have had some contacts with Ndiaye’s entourage.

We were told that £75m could be a more realistic price tag for the Senegal international, but with the overall stance still being that the Toffees are not keen to sell.

Now a report from TEAMtalk states it could even cost £100m to prise Ndiaye away from Everton, with Liverpool and Man Utd his main suitors.

Iliman Ndiaye has rejected Saudi Pro League transfer

This comes as Ndiaye has rejected the chance to move to Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the 26-year-old would prefer to stay in the Premier League.

While it could be that Ndiaye will still push to leave the Hill Dickinson Stadium, for the time being it seems like he might just end up staying after all.

See below for what Romano had to say about Ndiaye’s situation

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This does not explicitly say he wants to stay at Everton, so it could still be that he’ll push to be allowed a big move elsewhere.

Could Iliman Ndiaye really join Liverpool?

LFC could do with strengthening in attack this summer after the blow of losing Mohamed Salah on a free transfer.

Still, it’s incredibly rare for Liverpool and Everton to do business together, such is the strength of their rivalry.

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Strange things can happen, though, with football often proving unpredictable, so it will be interesting to see how this develops.

Ndiaye surely has it in him to be a key player for a top club like Liverpool, and in many ways that move might suit him more than United, where it’s not as clear if he’d start on a regular basis after the club signed an entire new front three last summer in the form of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko.

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  1. Most of what is reported about EFC potential transfers , including Ndiaye, is shear speculation to create content. Most is founded on hear say and ,I suspect, pub gossip.

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  2. NEVER WORTH ANYWHERE NEAR THAT AMOUNT OF MONEY. MBAYE WOULD BE A MUCH BETTER BUY BUT AS USUAL WE WILL LEAVE IT TO LATE AND LET ANOTHER TEAM BUY HIM AND TRY AND BUY HIM IN THE FUTURE FOR SILLY MONEY LIKE WE HAVE DONE WITH RAYAN.

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