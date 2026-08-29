Tottenham join Manchester City in race to sign Everton star Iliman Ndiaye

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Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi during pre-season
Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi during pre-season (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Everton attacker Iliman Ndiaye, and they will face competition from Manchester City.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Tottenham are looking to add more quality to their attack and are keeping tabs on the Senegal international. They are also monitoring players like Folarin Balogun from Monaco.

Ndiaye has also been linked with clubs like Arsenal.

Iliman Ndiaye could be an exciting Tottenham addition

Iliman Ndiaye of Everton is challenged by Vladimir Coufal of West Ham United
Iliman Ndiaye of Everton is challenged by Vladimir Coufal of West Ham United. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Ndiaye has done well since joining Everton, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition for Tottenham. The North London club has already signed Savio from Manchester City, and they are hoping to bring in another wide player before the transfer window closes.

It remains to be seen whether Everton is prepared to sanction the attacker’s departure. He is a key player for them, and they could struggle to replace him this late in the window.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to play for Tottenham could be interesting for the attacker. It would be a major step up in his career. Tottenham have an ambitious project and a quality manager. They could be pushing for trophies this season, and Ndiaye might want to be a part of that.

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Ndiaye could complete Tottenham’s attacking rebuild

Iliman Ndiaye celebrates a goal for Everton
Iliman Ndiaye celebrates a goal for Everton (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Tottenham have added more goals to the team with the signing of Omar Marmoush. They have had a very eventful window so far, and they have strengthened the squad significantly. It remains to be seen whether they can wrap up a successful window with the arrival of the Everton attacker.

Ndiaye is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. The move to Tottenham will help him push for trophies and compete at the highest level.

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