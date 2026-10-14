Premier League manager emerges as favourite to replace Carrick at Manchester United

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering options to replace Michael Carrick as manager, with Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler a leading candidate.

The Red Devils don’t quite seem to be at the stage of sacking Carrick just yet, but it’s been a poor start to the season at Old Trafford and the club surely have to think about making a change if things don’t improve soon.

Man Utd hired Carrick in the summer after he impressed as interim manager last season, but after just two wins from their last nine games in all competitions, and none in their last five, the manager is surely under growing pressure.

According to the Sun, Hurzeler’s fine work during his time at Brighton makes him a leading candidate for the job if it becomes available, while there’s also some mention of Antonio Conte.

Is Fabian Hurzeler the right fit for Manchester United?

Hurzeler is undoubtedly an impressive young coach doing tremendous work in the Premier League, so it could make sense to swoop for him to help take this United side up a level.

The German tactician might, however, struggle outside of the environment at Brighton, as we’ve seen with Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi since they left those jobs.

Similarly, Thomas Frank flopped at Tottenham despite impressing at Brentford, with these clubs run in a very specific way that seems to get the best out of their managers, who might find it too big an adjustment to move to a club with the pressurised environment of a big name like United.

Hurzeler will surely land himself a bigger job sooner or later, though, so it will be interesting to see if he ends up at United or perhaps waits for somewhere he might view as a more stable environment.

It’s been a difficult few years for MUFC, with a number of managers coming in and out of Old Trafford.

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