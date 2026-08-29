(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Iliman Ndiaye from Everton, and they could use Richarlison as part of the deal.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Tottenham are looking to improve their attacking unit by signing the 26-year-old Senegal international, and they could use the Brazilian striker as part of the deal.

Iliman Ndiaye could strengthen Tottenham’s attack

It remains to be seen whether Everton are willing to bring Richarlison back to the club and let Ndiaye join Tottenham. The Senegal international has been quite impressive for Everton since joining the club, and he could be an asset for Tottenham. The North Londoners need to add more quality on the flanks, and the Senegal attacker could be ideal for them. He is well settled in the Premier League and could make an immediate impact at Tottenham.

On the other hand, Richarlison has been underwhelming for Tottenham, and he has struggled with injuries since joining the club.

Richarlison is unlikely to get regular opportunities at Tottenham this season, especially after the arrival of Omar Marmoush. Returning to his former club could be ideal for him. He played his best football in the Premier League with Everton, and he could be a very handy option for them in the attack.

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Ndiaye-Richarlison swap could suit both clubs

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out a deal that benefits them both. However, player-plus-cash deals are often complicated and difficult to execute.

Ndiaye will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining a top club this summer. Tottenham could give him the opportunity to compete at a high level and fight for trophies.