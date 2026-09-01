(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to bring in an attacking signing before the summer transfer window closes.

According to journalist Sebastien Vidal, they tried to hijack Iliman Ndiaye’s transfer to Manchester City.

Apparently, the Premier League champions made a last-ditch effort to sign the Everton attacker, but the player has already agreed to join Manchester City for €75 million.

Iliman Ndiaye could have been an ideal Arsenal signing

Arsenal need more quality in the final third, and the Senegal International could have been ideal for them. The 26-year-old has shown his quality consistently in the Premier League with Everton, and there is no doubt he is good enough to play for a bigger club.

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli will need to be replaced properly. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can bring in a dynamic attacker who can operate anywhere across the front three. They have also been linked with players like Malick Fofana. However, the Belgian is expected to end up at Sunderland or Crystal Palace.

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Arsenal still need attacking reinforcements

Arsenal have a quality team at their disposal, but they have needed more attacking depth from the start of the summer. They have also been linked with players like Julian Alvarez. However, Arsenal have not been able to complete the deal. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in a quality attacker before the window closes.

They will be hoping to defend the Premier League crown this year, and they need quality signings.

They looked quite mediocre going forward last season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch if they want to win the league title once again and do well in the UEFA Champions League.