European giants step up interest in signing Arsenal attacker Viktor Gyökeres

Arsenal could face an unexpected transfer decision before the summer window closes, with Barcelona reportedly considering a move for Viktor Gyökeres.



The 28-year-old only joined Arsenal from Sporting CP last summer, but his first campaign in north London did not establish him as an undisputed starter.

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He scored 20 goals across competitions, yet Kai Havertz was often preferred during the title run-in.

Barcelona are now exploring whether Arsenal could be tempted into discussing a sale as they reshape their attack.

Barcelona step up interest in Arsenal striker

According to El Chiringuito TV, Barcelona have identified Gyökeres as a possible centre-forward addition following Ferran Torres’ move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona are preparing to check on the Sweden international’s situation and establish whether Arsenal would entertain negotiations.

However, there is no indication that a formal bid has been submitted.

Barcelona’s need for another attacker is genuine. Torres completed his transfer to PSG, with reports placing the fee at around €50 million.

He scored 21 goals for Barcelona last season, meaning his departure removes a significant source of goals from their frontline.

Gunners have no reason to consider Gyökeres sale

Barcelona’s interest does not automatically mean Arsenal should be tempted.

Gyökeres may not have completely dominated his first Premier League season, but scoring 20 goals while adapting to a new competition is hardly a disastrous return. Arsenal also need depth if they intend to defend their league title and challenge again in Europe.

The situation becomes more interesting because Arsenal continue to explore attacking additions.

If Mikel Arteta lands another elite striker, Gyökeres could suddenly find regular minutes even harder to secure.

Barcelona could offer him a clearer route to becoming a first-choice No.9, particularly after Torres’ departure.

Still, Arsenal hold the stronger position. Gyökeres is under a long-term contract, so there is no reason to accept anything other than a substantial offer.

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