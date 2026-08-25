Chelsea hold initial talks to sign Atalanta defender Honest Ahanor

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Chelsea have added another of Europe’s brightest young defenders to their radar, with Atalanta teenager Honest Ahanor emerging as a serious long-term target at Stamford Bridge.



The 18-year-old enjoyed an impressive breakthrough campaign in Serie A last season and has already shown unusual maturity for his age.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Chelsea’s recruitment strategy continues to focus heavily on securing elite young talent before their value explodes, and Ahanor appears to fit that model perfectly.

Chelsea hold initials talks for Honest Ahanor

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have held initial discussions with both Atalanta and Ahanor’s representatives over a possible transfer.

The Blues view the versatile defender as a potential star for the future and have placed him on their shortlist. However, negotiations will not be straightforward.

Atalanta have already rejected two bids for Ahanor this summer, while Brighton have also shown interest in the Italy international.

Atalanta’s position is particularly strong because they only signed Ahanor from Genoa in 2025 and already consider him an important first-team player.

CalcioAtalanta reports that the Serie A club could demand an offer of around €60m or more before seriously considering a sale.

Ahanor fits the recruitment model at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea’s interest makes complete sense when viewed through their recent transfer strategy.

Ahanor is only 18, but he already has significant Serie A experience and can operate both as a centre-back and on the left side of defence. His athleticism, composure and ability to defend aggressively make him exactly the type of player Chelsea like to invest in early.

The problem is the price.

Paying around €60m for a teenager who is still developing would be another major gamble, particularly when Chelsea already have several young defenders competing for minutes.

Atalanta also have no obvious reason to sell, meaning Chelsea would effectively need to make an offer too good to refuse.

Still, there is logic behind moving early. If Ahanor continues developing at his current rate, his valuation could rise considerably over the next two or three seasons.

Romano issues latest update on the twist in Enzo Fernandez saga involving Man City