Fabrizio Romano reveals "here we go" for Chelsea to complete £40m transfer

Chelsea FC flag and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the £40m transfer of Atalanta wonderkid Honest Ahanor, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The versatile 18-year-old, who can play left-back, centre-back, or in midfield, looks set to complete a move to Stamford Bridge, with Romano then hinting at a loan move to follow next.

See below for details as Romano has posted on X about how advanced this is, with Chelsea set to make a decision on the next step that would be best for Ahanor and his development, which perhaps seems unlikely to involve an immediate first-team role in Xabi Alonso’s side…

?? EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea reach verbal agreement with Atalanta to sign 18 year old defender Honest Ahanor, here we go! Deal in the region of £40m package with details to be sorted, paperwork being prepared and authorization to travel.#CFC to decide best pathway for Honest soon. pic.twitter.com/LKB6jJCTD0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2026

“EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea reach verbal agreement with Atalanta to sign 18 year old defender Honest Ahanor, here we go! Deal in the region of £40m package with details to be sorted, paperwork being prepared and authorization to travel. CFC to decide best pathway for Honest soon,” Romano posted.

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Who is Chelsea transfer target Honest Ahanor?

Ahanor is clearly not the biggest name just yet, as he has just one full season of senior first-team under his belt with Atalanta, but he’s a huge prospect.

The Italy international, who already has two senior caps to his name, was previously on the books at Genoa before moving to Atalanta just last summer.

A year later and he’s already on the move again, with Chelsea clearly prepared to invest pretty big money in him considering his lack of experience.

As per his Wikipedia page, Ahanor is “known for his versatility, speed, and strength”, while he’s already shown himself to be capable of filling in in a variety of positions in defence and midfield.

It remains to be seen what his role will be in the long term, but it’s easy to imagine there being a place for him in the CFC defence before too long.

The west London giants might soon do well to bolster their central defensive options as the likes of Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo haven’t been entirely convincing, while Levi Colwill has had injury problems.