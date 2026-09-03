Crystal Palace looking to sign £26m man in January - he has already said YES

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly preparing to revive their interest in Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez when the January transfer window opens after a proposed summer move collapsed because of concerns over his fitness.



The Eagles had been close to signing the Ecuador international towards the end of August.

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Personal terms were not considered a problem and Ordonez was willing to make the move to Selhurst Park, but medical checks changed Palace’s plans at the final stage.

Ordonez had agreed to Crystal Palace move

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ordonez had “said yes” to joining Palace in a deal worth around €30m (£26m) plus add-ons.

However, medical tests revealed that the foot injury he suffered at the World Cup was more serious than Palace initially expected.

The issue was reportedly a broken metatarsal, leading the club to withdraw from the transfer rather than commit a significant fee to a player facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

Palace reacted quickly by securing Honest Ahanor instead. The 18-year-old joined on loan from Atalanta for the season and is due to officially become a Chelsea player next summer.

The Ordonez story may not be finished, though. Football FanCast reports that Palace are already planning to revisit the deal in January once they have had the opportunity to assess the defender’s recovery.

Palace were right to walk away but January could be different

Palace deserve credit for showing restraint.

It is easy for clubs to become emotionally committed to a transfer after weeks of negotiations, particularly when the player has already agreed to join. But spending more than £25m on someone carrying a significant foot injury would have represented an unnecessary gamble.

Ahanor gives Palace immediate cover while keeping the door open for Ordonez later.

The January strategy therefore makes sense.

If Ordonez returns to full fitness and begins playing regularly for Club Brugge, Palace will have much more reliable information before committing to the investment.

He remains an attractive target. At 22, he fits Palace’s preference for young defenders with physical potential and resale value, while his ability on the ball would suit a side looking to become more progressive in possession.

The only danger is competition.

If Ordonez returns strongly, other clubs could enter the race and Club Brugge may become less willing to negotiate at the original €30m valuation.

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