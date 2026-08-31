(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson.

According to a report via Football Fancast, they are making progress in their pursuit of the talented youngster.

Crystal Palace are looking to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park. They have secured European football this season, and they need a deeper squad in order to do well in the league.

Larsson has been linked with Newcastle as well.

Palace could use Hugo Larsson

Larsson is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. The 22-year-old central midfielder has been a key player for the German club, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Crystal Palace as well. He has the technical attributes to compete at the highest level, and he could be the ideal partner for Adam Wharton.

The 22-year-old will add control and composure in the middle of the park. He’s also quite strong defensively, and he will help protect the back four for the Eagles.

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Larsson could be tempted to join

According to reports, Crystal Palace have already opened talks for the player, and he could cost around £25 million. Fulham are also keeping tabs on his situation. Both clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen where Larsson ends up.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for him. Crystal Palace could be the ideal stepping stone for the young midfielder, and he could secure a bigger move in future if he manages to impress in the Premier League with the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the asking price is quite reasonable for a player of his talent and potential. He could justify the investment in the long term.