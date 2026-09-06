Arsenal close to agreement with Spaniard as Gunners prepare to make a statement

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are moving to secure the long-term future of Mikel Arteta, with the club reportedly close to reaching an agreement over a new contract for their manager.



Arteta’s current deal expires at the end of this season, but there is growing confidence that he will extend his stay at the Emirates.

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At the same time, Arsenal are also working on fresh contracts for several key players, including Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber.

Arsenal make progress on four major contract talks

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are increasingly confident that Arteta will commit his future to the club after transforming them into Premier League champions and one of Europe’s strongest teams.

The Spaniard remains central to Arsenal’s long-term project, and tying him down would remove any uncertainty over the direction of the club.

The Gunners are also making progress on new deals for Rice, Odegaard and Timber.

All three have become major figures under Arteta, with Rice establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s outstanding midfielders and Odegaard remaining a crucial creative presence.

Timber’s importance has also grown significantly. The defender has become a valuable option across the back line, and TEAMtalk previously reported that Arsenal were already working on an improved contract for the Netherlands international after his impressive performances.

Keeping the core together is as important as new signings

Arsenal’s contract strategy may prove every bit as important as their transfer business.

The club have spent heavily improving Arteta’s squad in recent years, but maintaining continuity is essential if they want to build a sustained period of dominance.

Securing Arteta first would be the biggest statement.

He has shaped Arsenal’s playing style, recruitment and mentality, and allowing his contract to drift towards its final months would create unnecessary speculation.

The same applies to Rice, Odegaard and Timber.

All three are either entering or currently enjoying their prime years, meaning Arsenal should be proactive rather than waiting until their contracts become a concern.

There is also a wider message.

Arsenal are no longer simply trying to build a team capable of challenging for trophies. After winning the Premier League last season, the priority is now keeping that successful core together.

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