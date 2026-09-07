Alexander Isak and teammates of Liverpool take a knee prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mateus Mane continues to be linked with a move away from Wolves, and top clubs are keeping tabs on him.

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly long-term admirers of the player, and they have made direct contact with the player’s representatives and Wolves regarding a potential move, as per Football 360.

Mateus Mane attracts Premier League interest

Meanwhile, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are closely scouting the 18-year-old. It remains to be seen whether any of these clubs decide to make a move for him during the January window.

Wolves are under no pressure to sell the player, and he has a contract with them until 2029. The player could cost as much as £50 million, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Liverpool and Manchester United need high-intensity attacking players on the flanks to help during transitions, and Mane could be the ideal fit for them. The young attacker will be tempted to join some of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play in the Premier League with top clubs will be hard to turn down for him. However, the asking price is high, and Wolves may need to be more reasonable.

Mane faces uncertain future

Mane is still only 18, and he needs to join a club where he can play regularly. Sitting on the bench at a top club would be detrimental to his development. It remains to be seen whether clubs like Liverpool or Manchester United are prepared to provide him with ample opportunities.

The Portuguese under-21 international is currently playing in the Championship with Wolves, and he will hope to compete at the highest level soon.