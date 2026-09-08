Chelsea considered late move for experienced midfielder from London rivals

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Chelsea explored a late move for Fulham midfielder Sander Berge during the closing stages of the summer transfer window as they prepared for Enzo Fernandez’s departure to Manchester City.



The Blues were keen to avoid being left short in midfield, but their interest in Berge never progressed to a formal offer.

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Fulham were also firmly against selling one of their most important players so late in the window, which made a deal extremely difficult from the outset.

Chelsea explored Berge before Fernandez departure

According to BBC Sport, Chelsea looked at Berge as one of several midfield options before Fernandez completed his £125m move to Man City.

The 28-year-old Norway international had become an important part of Fulham’s side after joining from Burnley, making 78 appearances for the club.

His physicality, ability to shield the defence and Premier League experience made him a sensible profile for Chelsea to consider.

However, no formal bid was submitted and Fulham considered Berge not for sale.

Chelsea eventually focused more heavily on other targets, including Lamine Camara and Manu Koné, but failed to sign either before the deadline. That left Xabi Alonso without a direct replacement for Fernandez.

The consequences have already become noticeable. The Guardian reported after Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat to Arsenal that the midfield has become one of Alonso’s biggest early-season concerns, especially with Moises Caicedo dealing with fitness problems and Romeo Lavia still building match sharpness.

Berge could have added what Blues were looking for

Chelsea’s interest in Berge makes more sense in hindsight.

He would not have replaced Fernandez creatively, but he could have given Alonso greater physical presence and defensive security through the middle.

That is something Chelsea currently appear to be missing.

The decision not to force a deal was still understandable. Paying an inflated deadline-day fee for a player Fulham had no intention of selling could easily have turned into poor business.

The bigger mistake was selling Fernandez without having another midfielder secured first.

Chelsea now have to rely more heavily on internal solutions until January, including Lavia, Malo Gusto and other versatile options.

Berge may not have been the glamorous signing supporters expected, but his Premier League experience and tactical discipline could have made Chelsea more balanced immediately.

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