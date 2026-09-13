Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on during the win vs Sunderland (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta’s talks with Arsenal over a new contract are reportedly now at the final stages, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners will be desperate to tie Arteta down for as long as possible after his superb work at the Emirates Stadium since taking over in 2019.

Arteta led Arsenal to the Premier League title and to the final of the Champions League last season, and has built a world class squad of players that is almost unrecognisable to the team he inherited when he first took over.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano now says Arsenal are advancing in talks to secure Arteta’s future, which will be music to the ears of the club’s fans.

Fabrizio Romano’s update on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal contract

“Arsenal keep advancing in conversations in negotiations for Mikel Arteta new contract. It’s a top priority for Arsenal,” Romano said.

“The discussions are taking place, are going very well, I told you already March and April the contacts started with his camp, and now with his lawyers the conversation is reaching the final stages.

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“So Mikel Arteta very very close to signing a new contract at Arsenal. Fantastic atmosphere at the club. They are winning every single game but in general around the project fantastic atmosphere.

“So I expect Mikel Arteta definitely to sign a new contract at Arsenal.”

Arsenal building something special under Arteta

Arsenal have made a superb start to their title defence, winning all four of their first four games and conceding just one goal.

AFC also won 1-0 away to Napoli in their first Champions League game of the new campaign, and their style of football arguably looks even better than it did for a lot of last season.

In recent times, the north London giants have also secured new contracts for star names like William Saliba and Bukayo Saka, so if they can also sort out a new deal for Arteta they’ll be in a really strong position to dominate for years to come.