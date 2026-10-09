Dani Olmo in action for Barcelona (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal could clash in a transfer battle for Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo, amid renewed interest from Bayern Munich.

The 28-year-old has attracted attention from several European heavyweights ahead of the January transfer window, with his versatility and technical quality making him an appealing option for clubs looking to strengthen their attacking departments.

According to beIN Sports, Barcelona could demand around €80 million to €90 million (£68m-£76m) to consider parting ways with the midfielder, although no formal negotiations have been confirmed.

Premier League clubs eye Dani Olmo transfer

Manchester United have reportedly been monitoring Olmo’s situation as they assess potential reinforcements in attacking midfield. Uncertainty around Bruno Fernandes’ long-term future could shape their recruitment plans, although the club has yet to make an official approach.

Chelsea could also benefit from signing a player who can operate between the lines and create opportunities in the final third. Olmo’s ability to play centrally or on either flank would add tactical flexibility, potentially making him an attractive option for the squad.

Arsenal and Manchester City have also been linked with the Barcelona playmaker in reports concerning his future. However, the extent of their interest remains unclear, and neither club appears to be preparing a formal bid.

Bayern Munich face competition for Olmo

Bayern Munich remain interested in bringing Olmo back to the Bundesliga, having previously considered signing him during his successful spell at RB Leipzig.

The German champions are reportedly assessing their attacking options ahead of January, with Olmo’s creativity and experience making him a potential addition to Vincent Kompany’s squad.

However, Barcelona could prove difficult to negotiate with. The midfielder remains under contract until 2030, and the Catalan club have little incentive to sanction a departure unless an attractive offer arrives.

Olmo is also reportedly happy at Barcelona and has no immediate intention of leaving. That could complicate matters for his potential suitors, particularly if several clubs enter the race.

With a reported asking price approaching £70 million, any Premier League move would require a substantial financial commitment. Whether Manchester United, Chelsea or Arsenal are prepared to meet Barcelona’s valuation remains to be seen, but Bayern’s renewed interest could make Olmo’s future one to watch in January.