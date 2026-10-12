Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, and the Premier League giants may be willing to pay a substantial fee to secure his services.

The 22-year-old has become a key figure in Munich, and his impressive performances have drawn attention from several European heavyweights. However, convincing Bayern to sanction his departure could prove extremely difficult.

Manchester City target Aleksandar Pavlovic

According to a report from Fussball News, Manchester City have explored signing the German international and could offer around €100 million. Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are also monitoring his situation.

Pavlovic has become an influential presence in Bayern’s midfield, impressing with his composure in possession, tactical awareness, and ability to dictate the tempo of matches. His technical qualities and defensive contribution could make him an attractive addition for clubs looking to strengthen their midfield options.

City could view the Bayern academy graduate as a valuable long-term investment. However, their pursuit faces a significant obstacle, with the Bundesliga champions determined to retain one of their most promising homegrown players.

Bayern Munich unwilling to sell Pavlovic

The report claims that Bayern have made their position clear following initial enquiries from Manchester City. The German giants are not interested in entertaining offers for the midfielder, who remains an important part of their long-term plans.

Pavlovic’s contract runs until June 2029, giving Bayern considerable control over his future. The club reportedly regards him as a potential future captain, underscoring the importance of his development.

It remains to be seen whether City will try again to sign the midfielder in the coming transfer windows. However, a January departure appears unlikely given Bayern’s firm stance.

With Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester United also keeping tabs on the situation, Pavlovic could continue attracting interest from Europe’s biggest clubs. For now, though, Bayern have little incentive to part ways with their highly rated midfielder, even if Manchester City are prepared to make a substantial financial commitment.