Latest: Liverpool and Chelsea learn price for January Alex Scott deal

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea have received a significant transfer boost after Bournemouth reportedly softened their position on Alex Scott ahead of the January window.



The 23-year-old England midfielder was effectively off limits during the summer, despite serious interest from Chelsea and growing attention from Liverpool.

Bournemouth have now changed that stance, although prising Scott away midway through the season would still require an enormous offer.

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For both clubs, the development is worth watching closely.

Bournemouth open door to £100m-plus January deal

According to the Daily Mail, Bournemouth are now prepared to consider selling Scott in January under certain conditions.

The Cherries would demand more than £100million and would only sanction his departure if they felt confident about their Premier League survival.

That is a major shift after refusing to negotiate seriously during the summer.

Chelsea pushed hardest at that stage and saw bids worth more than £60m rejected. Liverpool also explored Scott’s situation and remain admirers, particularly because Andoni Iraola knows the midfielder extremely well from their time together at Bournemouth.

Scott’s current contract runs until 2028, while attempts to secure him on improved terms have so far been unsuccessful.

Chelsea may lead the race, but Liverpool have advantage

This could become one of January’s most interesting transfer battles.

talkSPORT reports that Chelsea and Liverpool remain among the leading clubs interested, with Bournemouth now willing to discuss a deal at the right price.

Chelsea have the advantage of already making serious offers. Scott also fits their desire to add another technically strong, homegrown midfielder following Enzo Fernandez’s departure.

Liverpool’s case is different but equally compelling. Iraola already understands exactly how to use Scott. The midfielder was one of his most trusted players at Bournemouth and could slot naturally into Liverpool’s pressing and possession structure.

The obvious issue is £100m. Scott is hugely talented and his England breakthrough has strengthened his reputation, but that remains an extraordinary fee.

If Bournemouth’s position weakens later in the season, Chelsea and Liverpool could both move quickly. Right now, Chelsea may be slightly ahead but Iraola’s relationship with Scott means Liverpool cannot be discounted.

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