(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott could be heading for the exit after rejecting a lucrative contract offer, with Chelsea and Liverpool monitoring developments ahead of the January transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, the Cherries are increasingly concerned about the England international’s long-term future after failing to convince him to sign improved terms. The club are understood to have offered a package that would have made him their highest-paid player.

Chelsea and Liverpool eye Alex Scott move

Scott has established himself as one of English football’s most promising young midfielders, attracting attention from several leading Premier League clubs. Bournemouth are reportedly prepared to consider offers exceeding £100 million, although they remain reluctant to lose such an important player.

Chelsea previously tried to secure his services, but their approach failed. The Stamford Bridge outfit could revisit their interest if conditions improve, particularly as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

Liverpool are also keeping a close eye on the situation. The Reds could view Scott as an attractive addition, with his energy, technical ability and versatility making him a potentially valuable option in the middle of the park.

The midfielder’s decision to reject Bournemouth’s latest proposal reflects both his desire to explore other opportunities and his belief that he could command a substantial salary elsewhere.

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What next for Alex Scott?

Bournemouth still have some control over the situation, with Scott’s current contract running until 2028. However, their inability to secure an extension has created uncertainty ahead of the winter transfer window.

The Cherries could face a difficult decision if Chelsea or Liverpool make a serious approach, although their willingness to negotiate may depend on their own Premier League position.

Scott’s future is now one to watch, with a potential move to an elite English club offering him an opportunity to take the next step in his career.