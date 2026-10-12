Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso looks on during pre-season (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Chelsea are increasingly confident they can sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott in the January transfer window, and the Blues are prepared to meet the Cherries’ hefty valuation of the England international.

According to a TEAMtalk report, the 23-year-old has become a priority target for Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso, who is keen to strengthen his midfield options. The London club believes Scott could be an ideal addition to its squad, given his technical ability, Premier League experience, and potential for further improvement.

Chelsea closing in on Alex Scott transfer

Scott has impressed for Bournemouth, earning his first two senior England caps recently. His progress has attracted interest from several top clubs, but Chelsea are determined to win the race for his signature.

The midfielder could be tempted by the opportunity to work under Alonso and share the pitch with talented players such as Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers. Chelsea believe their long-term project and ambitions could prove attractive to the Bournemouth star.

However, convincing Bournemouth to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Cherries resisted approaches for Scott during the summer and remain hopeful they can persuade him to sign a new contract, with his current agreement running until 2028.

Bournemouth demand huge fee for Scott

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are understood to be seeking a fee close to £100 million to part ways with their prized asset in January. Such a figure would represent a club-record sale for the south-coast outfit.

The Cherries consider Scott’s age, quality, top-flight experience and growing international reputation sufficient justification for their demands.

Chelsea, though, remain optimistic they can reach an agreement as they look to reinforce their midfield after their unsuccessful pursuit of Monaco’s Lamine Camara in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Bournemouth will soften their stance, but Chelsea appear ready to make a significant financial commitment. If the Blues meet the asking price, Scott could become one of the most expensive midfield signings in Premier League history.